Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Enersys worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Enersys by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Enersys by 197.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Enersys by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Enersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enersys by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enersys news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,192.80. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrea J. Funk acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Enersys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $98.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Enersys has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $104.36.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.02 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Enersys’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENS. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

