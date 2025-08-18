Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $474.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.31. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a 1 year low of $409.22 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.16, for a total value of $3,318,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,290 shares in the company, valued at $14,771,906.40. This represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $189,483.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,778.62. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,731 shares of company stock worth $14,307,733 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

