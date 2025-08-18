Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 192.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.