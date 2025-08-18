Swiss National Bank Sells 22,100 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,000,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 560,641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 83.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other news, CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,462,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,808.96. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $6,612,500.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,284,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,275,877.68. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,190,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,086,546. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.15. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 2,111.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

