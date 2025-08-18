Swiss National Bank Sells 3,100 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Highwoods Properties worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.2%

HIW opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

