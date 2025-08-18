Swiss National Bank Sells 3,100 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of SM Energy worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 200.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 172.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 80.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. SM Energy Company has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.