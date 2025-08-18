Swiss National Bank Sells 3,700 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Federated Hermes worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 100.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $2,584,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,107,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 236,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FHI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $51.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 316,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.