Swiss National Bank Sells 3,800 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Swiss National Bank cut its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,664,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,992,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 15.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,325,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 305,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Hawaiian by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,779,000 after purchasing an additional 211,399 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 268,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 699,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.84.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $217.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.61%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

