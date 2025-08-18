Swiss National Bank Sells 4,500 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Brighthouse Financial worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

