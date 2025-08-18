Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of The Marzetti Company $MZTI

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Marzetti worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MZTI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marzetti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marzetti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Marzetti by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marzetti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Marzetti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Marzetti Stock Performance

MZTI opened at $180.29 on Monday. The Marzetti Company has a 52-week low of $156.14 and a 52-week high of $202.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.71.

Marzetti Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marzetti’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

MZTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Marzetti from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Marzetti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marzetti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Marzetti Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

