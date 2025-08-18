Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,697,000 after acquiring an additional 185,262 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 574,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 520,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,818,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 355,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 278,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $160.58 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.03% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $186.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total transaction of $4,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,760.52. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $839,402.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,647.98. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,440,739. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.