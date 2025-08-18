Swiss National Bank Sells 800 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Boot Barn worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,141,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,351,000 after purchasing an additional 280,892 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 206.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 734,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,856,000 after purchasing an additional 494,523 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 51.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 465,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,039,000 after purchasing an additional 158,195 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 5.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 445,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,855,000 after acquiring an additional 104,899 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

Boot Barn Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $161.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.17 and a 12 month high of $183.60.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $504.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,078.08. This trade represents a 66.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $391,713.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,657.31. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

