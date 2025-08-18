Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 19,069.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 170,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 169,906 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $24,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $15,892,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 55,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $272,108.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,305.26. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $65,385.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,661.05. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,382 shares of company stock worth $1,482,171. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $130.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

