Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,689,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after buying an additional 252,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after buying an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after buying an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $275.35 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $321.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.