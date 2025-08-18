Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,689,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after buying an additional 252,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after buying an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after buying an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $275.35 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $321.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.