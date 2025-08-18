Swiss National Bank Takes $7.01 Million Position in Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 603,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Flagstar Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,009,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Flagstar Financial Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:FLG opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.33 million. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Flagstar Financial’s payout ratio is presently -2.42%.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

