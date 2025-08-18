Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Choice Hotels International worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after buying an additional 133,216 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $642,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,647,400. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $122.17 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.20 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.57.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

