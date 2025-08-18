Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,671,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $1,370,541.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,688.16. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 24,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $2,835,033.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 188,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,839,799.96. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,589 shares of company stock worth $14,547,949 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Bank of America upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

NYSE ELF opened at $116.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $172.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

