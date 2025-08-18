Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in PVH Corp. $PVH

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jesper Andersen bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.10 per share, with a total value of $39,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 736 shares in the company, valued at $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson bought 15,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. This trade represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $76.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $113.47.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

