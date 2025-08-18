Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Granite Construction worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 26.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $185,814.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. This represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.2%

Granite Construction stock opened at $109.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

