Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Sells $1,546,200.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,546,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Monday, August 4th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $220,600.00.

On Monday, July 7th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $185,920.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $118,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $122,520.00.

Symbotic Stock Down 0.3%

Symbotic stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -750.89 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,812.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter worth $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter worth $39,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.