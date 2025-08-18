Synopsys (SNPS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.84 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.110-15.190 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.87 EPS.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synopsys to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synopsys stock opened at $617.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $558.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.65. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.67.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,701,000 after acquiring an additional 215,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 421,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,220,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $110,739,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.0% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,348,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

