Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.6923.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Get Sysco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 6,286 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $509,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,724. The trade was a 15.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,026 shares of company stock worth $6,766,059. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 94.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE SYY opened at $79.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. Sysco has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.