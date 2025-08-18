Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.6923.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 94.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SYY opened at $79.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.15. Sysco has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
