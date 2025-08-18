Tanger Inc. $SKT Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tanger were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 754,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tanger by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,016,000 after buying an additional 655,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,511,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,712,000 after buying an additional 193,141 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger during the first quarter valued at $6,296,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Tanger by 168.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 262,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 164,690 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Tanger to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

NYSE SKT opened at $32.29 on Monday. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.95%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

