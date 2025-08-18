Target (TGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $24.84 billion for the quarter. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Target to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $102.99 on Monday. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,162,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,911,000 after buying an additional 461,495 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $194,648,000 after buying an additional 334,817 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 45.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 407,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,178,000 after buying an additional 126,408 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 88.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 122,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 57,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 112.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 104,801 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

