TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.84.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $161.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.54. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

