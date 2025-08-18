Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Teleflex stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $121.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $249.90.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $172,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,873.69. This trade represents a 3.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 500 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,498.75. This trade represents a 8.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Teleflex by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Teleflex by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

