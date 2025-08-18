Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) CFO Vicki L. Villacrez Sells 58,452 Shares

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) CFO Vicki L. Villacrez sold 58,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $2,253,909.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,945.28. The trade was a 68.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $38.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,760,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $261,882,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,354,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,181,000 after purchasing an additional 107,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,607,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137,494 shares during the period. Carronade Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 2,730,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after purchasing an additional 888,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,323,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

