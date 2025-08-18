Telix Pharmaceuticals (TLX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its H1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $316.69 million for the quarter.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0%

TLX stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $30.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telix Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLX. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TLX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

