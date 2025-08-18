Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Director Sells $3,075,600.00 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) Director Theodore Leonsis sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,075,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 86,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,244.40. The trade was a 33.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Leonsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Theodore Leonsis sold 205,847 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $13,927,608.02.

Tempus AI Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $73.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $314.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.84 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 122.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.86) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

TEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 6,247.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,668 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,501,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,755 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,255,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,384 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,020,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

