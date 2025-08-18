Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Up 97.4% in July

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 67,100 shares, agrowthof97.4% from the July 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenon Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNON. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 1,872.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenon Medical Price Performance

TNON opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 332.11% and a negative net margin of 429.45%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

Featured Articles

