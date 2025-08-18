Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Up 97.4% in July

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 67,100 shares, agrowthof97.4% from the July 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenon Medical
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNON. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 1,872.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.
Tenon Medical Price Performance
TNON opened at $1.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TNON
Tenon Medical Company Profile
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tenon Medical
- What is a Dividend King?
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.