Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) Receives $26.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.8571.
TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Teradata Price Performance
Teradata stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.73 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
About Teradata
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Teradata
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.