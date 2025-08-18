The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Up 147.1% in July

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 400,100 shares, anincreaseof147.1% from the July 15th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 800.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 800.2 days.
a2 Milk Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $4.94 on Monday. a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.
About a2 Milk
