The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Short Interest Up 147.1% in July

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 400,100 shares, anincreaseof147.1% from the July 15th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 800.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 800.2 days.

a2 Milk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $4.94 on Monday. a2 Milk has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

