The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $117.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.6667.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 104.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.31. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.06%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

