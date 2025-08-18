The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.5263.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $69.67 on Monday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,222.76. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 378,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kroger by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,743,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $205,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

