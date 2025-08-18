TJX Companies (TJX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect TJX Companies to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.340-4.430 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.000 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $132.58 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.10.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.