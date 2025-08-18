Top Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Today – August 16th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Bloom Energy, BP, NuScale Power, Air Products and Chemicals, and Cummins are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or utilization of hydrogen as an energy carrier. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy, which aims to decarbonize industries and transportation by replacing fossil fuels with clean-burning hydrogen. Performance of hydrogen stocks often reflects advancements in electrolyzer technology, fuel-cell development and government support for green hydrogen projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.54. 19,264,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,134,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,062. Linde has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $225.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,427,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,190,416. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,133.28 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,608,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,859. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 163.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. BP has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $35.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 9,064,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,720,877. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. NuScale Power has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

APD traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.53. 1,033,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,574. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.62 and a 200 day moving average of $288.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

CMI traded down $6.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.45. 701,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,250. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.51 and a 200 day moving average of $333.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $408.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Read More