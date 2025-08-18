Top Video Game Stocks To Watch Today – August 16th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, publishing or distributing video games, as well as producing related hardware and digital platforms. Investing in these stocks gives individuals exposure to the interactive entertainment industry, where revenue and share prices are driven by factors like new game releases, technological innovation and evolving consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,595,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,701,072. Walmart has a 1-year low of $72.52 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $797.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,291,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,333. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,037. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.99. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.81. The company had a trading volume of 719,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.72. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $194.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day moving average is $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.03. The stock had a trading volume of 742,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.06. Five Below has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Read More