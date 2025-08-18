Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $74.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,187,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,677,291,000 after buying an additional 2,552,603 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,365,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,742,748,000 after acquiring an additional 329,429 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,252,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,752,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,062 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,548,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,213,000 after purchasing an additional 101,678 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $1,543,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

