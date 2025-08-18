Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$101.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$95.31.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$102.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.28. The stock has a market cap of C$179.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.22 and a 1 year high of C$103.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 9,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.98, for a total value of C$912,947.76. Also, Senior Officer Paul Martyn Clark sold 16,936 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total transaction of C$1,606,718.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,666.20. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,612 shares of company stock worth $7,748,610. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.