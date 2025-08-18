Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,552,200,000 after buying an additional 413,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,461,000 after buying an additional 1,791,654 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,953,000 after buying an additional 5,021,511 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,396,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,853,000 after buying an additional 150,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,648,000 after buying an additional 2,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $620,408.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,257.86. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $100.93 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.92.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

