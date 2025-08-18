Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,271 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $200.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.72. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.