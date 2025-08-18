Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $91.85 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.76.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

