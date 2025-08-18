Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $317,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,724.71. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $130.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.