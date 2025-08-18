Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,610 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Chewy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 814,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,342.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 540,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,222,241.42. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

