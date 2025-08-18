Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,610 Shares of Chewy $CHWY

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Chewy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 814,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Stock Performance
Shares of CHWY stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62.
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,342.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 540,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,222,241.42. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chewy from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
