Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $131,493,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9,212.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 858,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 628,128 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,046,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 188,868 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $92.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $94.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

