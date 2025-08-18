Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $93.17 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.10. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

