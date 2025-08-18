Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of ITT Inc. $ITT

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71,503 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ITT by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

NYSE:ITT opened at $165.30 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.18. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

