Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,584 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. $CSTL

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Castle Biosciences worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,992,000 after acquiring an additional 215,030 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after buying an additional 134,645 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,244,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 98.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 639,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after buying an additional 317,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a market cap of $582.81 million, a PE ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

