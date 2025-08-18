Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 490,454 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1,484.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 680,405 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 266,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 485,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLN stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

