Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,370,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,365,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,718,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,036,000 after buying an additional 2,612,223 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,102,000 after buying an additional 724,535 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $52.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

